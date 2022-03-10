We accept people's mandate; will introspect, return with new strategy: Congress

Surjewala said the Congress will reinvent itself and bounce back with a new strategy, adding that it will always stand with the people, raising their issues, including inflation, unemployment and a "sinking" economy.



"We will introspect on the causes of the defeat, work on the organisation and try to do better in the future. We are definitely disappointed but not demoralised. We have only lost the elections, not our courage. We are not going anywhere, we will keep fighting until we win. We will reinvent ourselves and come back with a new strategy," he said.



"Very soon, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be calling a meeting of the Congress Working Committee to discuss threadbare all the issues that affected us in the five states.



"All issues will be discussed threadbare. We have to do course correction, we have to introspect and find a way ahead. We have to ensure that people-centric issues continue to be relevant in our democracy. For if people's issues are dead, then that will be the death-knell for our democracy," the Congress spokesperson said.

In a message to those indulging in intra-party rivalry due to which it lost the poll battle in some states, Surjewala said the leaders at the state level would have to introspect on whether they are cutting the same tree that they are sitting on.