We are 100 per cent with students, Pradhan’s resignation non-negotiable, says Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up the demand for the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan a day after Congress leaders were manhandled, detained and taken into custody during a protest outside the Prime Minister’s official residence, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 22 July, laid down three conditions for resolving the crisis.

Gandhi, along with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal and others, was detained during the protest on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan, Gandhi reiterated that the Congress and the INDIA bloc stood “100 per cent” with the protesting students.

Alleging that 152 examination paper leaks had occurred in the past decade without a single conviction, he demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is non-negotiable,” Gandhi said while putting forth the three demands before the government: