We are on road to hell: Chidambaram on Jahangirpuri demolition

"Once arbitrary 'Orders' override 'Law', we are on the road to hell. The Bulldozer represents the arbitrary 'Order'. The Supreme Court represents 'Law'. Yesterday, we saw the Bulldozer defy the Law. Let's see what happens today," the former home minister said.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also attacked the government on Wednesday over the use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas and alleged that this is a demolition of India's constitutional values and targeted against the poor and minorities.