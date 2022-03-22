We have 16% global population but only 4% fresh water available: Vice President

He urged the people to adopt sustainable water management practices both in personal and public life and sensitise one and all in inculcating water conservation techniques like rain water harvesting, afforestation, adoption of water efficient agriculture, preservation of wetlands and recharging of aquifers.



Referring to the ancient texts such as Rig Veda Samhita that exhorts us to treat water as a divine gift of nature, Naidu also said: "Plants and waters are treasures for generations. Atharva Veda Samhita also enjoins us to refrain from water pollution and the waters are to be freed from defilement.



"In tune to our ancient wisdom, I hope the entire House will join me in supporting the conservation of water resources, especially groundwater resources, and ensuring judicious use of water so that while fulfilling our present needs, enough is left for our future generations."