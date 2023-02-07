'We have to keep our fingers crossed,' says top advocate on whether Victoria Gowri will take oath as HC Judge

While the Supreme Court is seized of the matter related to the plea to restrain lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri from taking oath as a judge of the Madras High Court, a senior advocate, who was among those who opposed her elevation said on Tuesday that they are waiting for the outcome of the proceedings in the apex court.



N G R Prasad, a noted senior lawyer told PTI that the plea against Gowri for making 'hate speech' against minorities is with the top court and strong legal points have been made seeking to restrain her from taking oath as judge.



However, her swearing-in is scheduled at 10.35 AM on Tuesday in the Madras High Court. Under the circumstances, "We have to keep our fingers crossed," he said.



The outcome of the fight against Gowri's appointment hinges on the Supreme Court taking a decision and giving a direction ahead of her swearing-in.