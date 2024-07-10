We never wanted them: Russia on Indians in Russian Army

Russia on Wednesday said it is hoping for a quick resolution of the issue relating to India's call for return of Indians recruited into the Russian Army as support staff, and asserted their recruitment was purely a commercial matter.

In the first comment on the issue from the Russian government, Russia's charge d'affaires in Delhi Roman Babushkin said Moscow never wanted the Indians to be part of its army, and their number is insignificant in the context of the conflict.

"We are on the same side with the Indian government on the issue... We hope that the issue will be resolved soon," he said at a media briefing while responding to a question.

Babushkin's remarks came a day after Russia promised to ensure early release and return of Indian nationals working in the Russian military as support staff after Prime Minister Narendra Modi "very strongly" raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin.

Babushkin noted that the issue should not be politicised. "Let us be very clear, we have never wanted Indians to be part of the Russian Army. You would never see any announcement by Russian authorities on this," he said.