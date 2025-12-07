‘We saw huge flames’: Eyewitness accounts on Goa club fire

A nearby tourist recalled seeing reddish flames flickering in the distance: “We had just arrived at our hotel when we noticed the fire. When we approached, the police were already managing the situation.” Another local resident added, “It happened at midnight. We only heard ambulances and sirens, but did not grasp the scale of the tragedy until the morning.”

The blaze, police said, is suspected to have been triggered by a cylinder explosion inside the club, leaving little time for those inside — many of them employees—to escape. Firefighters from multiple stations battled the roaring flames well into the early hours of Sunday, while rescue teams scoured the premises for survivors and extinguished lingering hotspots.

Senior officials, including the director general of police and teams from North Goa district, were on-site immediately to oversee the rescue and recovery operations. Hospitals around the area were inundated with anxious relatives seeking updates on loved ones, while authorities worked under tight security to manage the identification and treatment of victims.

Birch by Romeo Lane, located in one of Goa’s most vibrant tourist hubs near the Baga beach, had drawn large crowds for its nightlife. Yet, in an instant, the night of revelry turned into a scene of unimaginable loss, leaving the community and visitors alike in shock and mourning.

As Goa grapples with the aftermath, authorities continue their painstaking efforts to identify the deceased and investigate the exact circumstances of the tragic fire that has left a scar on the state’s bustling tourism belt.

With PTI inputs