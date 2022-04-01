We should fight united, on right issues and we will win with clear majority: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday exhorted party leaders in Karnataka to work together and set a target to win 150 seats in the Assembly elections due next year.

Addressing a party meeting, he said Karnataka has a "spirit of Congress" and is a "natural Congress State".

"....we should win with a minimum of 150 seats (in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly)," Rahul Gandhi said. "We should fight united, on right issues and with merit as criteria".