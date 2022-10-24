We stand for each other in bad times: Arshdeep on how he moved on from that dropped catch in Asia Cup

Arshdeep Singh had "sleepless nights" after dropping a sitter against Pakistan during Asia Cup but a healthy a team environment allowed the young Indian left-arm pacer to move on from that and produce a game changing performance against the arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup.



The 23-year-old was subjected to severe criticism following the dropped catch in a Super 4 game of Asia Cup last month and some event went to the extent of calling him a "Khalistani".



"The team atmosphere is so good that we don't let the outside noise get in. We enjoy each other's company, stand for each other in bad times. It really helps," Arshdeep told media at the mixed zone after India pulled off a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan in their World Cup opener here on Sunday.