We will deliver on the promise of job creation: Tejashwi Yadav

Agreeing with the contention of the JD(U) that the BJP was trying to split it despite being an alliance partner, the RJD leader said Nitish Kumar ji was under so much pressure ..they (BJP) were trying to do in Bihar what they have done in all states. Intimidate or lure with money .



While sharing power, the BJP did not accommodate even small requests like central status for Patna University which Nitish Kumar ji had urged the PM to confer in public view. Forget about special status, special economic package, and a package for flood-hit areas , he alleged.



Asked about BJP leaders raking up past acrimony between Kumar and his father Lalu Prasad, he shot back and why did they join hands with the JD(U) in 2017 after so much venom was spewed by them against Nitish Kumar ji? Even the Prime Minister had made the infamous DNA jibe .



Was it not the Prime Minister, again, who had recently called Nitish Kumar ji a true socialist?



He should be happy that the CM is now heading a government in collaboration with ideological peers, Yadav remarked, tongue in cheek.



We all are socialists, at heart. We may fight, but we will stay together , he added, rubbishing speculations of the early collapse of the government because of internal contradictions.



The term Mahagathbandhan came into being when Nitish Kumar ji had joined hands with Lalu Prasad ji. We are very happy that he is back with us, said the 33-year-old leader, who had made his debut in the 2015 assembly polls and was made the Deputy CM of the Grand Alliance government.