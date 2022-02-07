'Weather bad for BJP': Jayant Chaudhary quips over PM's cancelled physical poll rally in Bijnor

"The BJP had earlier promised better electricity and development in Bijnor. If the Prime Minister had visited them today, the people would have asked questions. So suddenly BJP's weather turned bad," he said at a rally in Meerut Cantonment, reported NDTV.

Western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, bordering Uttarakhand, goes to polls on February 14 during the second of the seven-phase assembly polls.

