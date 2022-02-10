National

Weather likely to remain dry in J&K, Ladakh

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed light snowfall on Thursday as the IMD has forecast generally dry weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours

Representative image
IANS

The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed light snowfall on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally dry weather in the two union territories during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.1, Pahalgam minus 8.5 and Gulmarg minus 10.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday


In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 22.9, Leh minus 15.4 and Kargil minus 18.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city logged 7.1, Katra 6.4, Batote 0.2, Banihal minus 1.6 and Bhaderwah minus 1.0 as the minimum temperature.

