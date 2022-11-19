Weather System over the Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain in TN

After a lull for a few days, Chennai and other districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days from Monday onwards.



The heavy rain, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will be due to a slow-moving weather system over the Bay of Bengal.



Weather department in the statement said that on November 21 and November 22, rainfall could be extremely heavy and possibilities are there for 20 cm rainfall on these days in some districts.