Weather to remain cloudy in J&K during next 24 hours

Weather remained cloudy with rain at scattered places in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Friday that cloudy weather with light rain is expected during the next 24 hours.



A weather office statement said, "At present, weather is generally cloudy throughout Kashmir and in the hilly areas of Jammu.



"A brief spell of light rain may occur at isolated places of Kashmir towards late afternoon, today and tomorrow. There is no forecast of any significant weather.