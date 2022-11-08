Wedding season to coincide with poll dates in Gujarat; politicians say they will convince people to vote

They said hundreds of weddings are planned between November 22 and December 16, with a large number of events scheduled on the auspicious dates of December 2, 4 and 8.



Since COVID-19-related restrictions like night curfew and limit on the number of guests have been lifted, the number of wedding events planned this winter season has risen sharply, they said.



"There is a wedding rush and a large number of such functions are planned this season," Anand Thakrar from The Shadi Planner, a Vadodara-based firm, told PTI.



"Since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the number of guests at wedding functions is also seen increasing sharply to 500-1,000 people. This is also a key difference compared to last year," he said.



Priest Kamlesh Trivedi from Ahmedabad said the auspicious wedding dates are between November 25 and December 14, before the nearly month-long 'kamurta' period starts on December 16.



"A large number of weddings are planned on the 'muhurat' dates - November 28, 29 and December 2, 4, and 8, which are around the election schedule," Trivedi said.



Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi noted that people have scheduled weddings and cannot defer them for elections.



"But, we will try to convince them to take some time out to cast vote. A marriage is important no doubt, but they can take out some time to participate in this celebration of democracy," he said.



Doshi claimed the people of Gujarat have made up their mind for a change and will find a way out from their social engagements, including weddings, to exercise their franchise.



Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Karan Barot said, "It is the responsibility of the people to ensure the victory of a good candidate, irrespective of which political party he/she belongs to."