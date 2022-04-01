Welcome Centre's decision, but AFSPA should be repealed: Irom Sharmila

Sharmila, hailed as the Iron Lady of Manipur', termed AFSPA an oppressive law and said that it has never been a solution to tackling insurgency.

"I welcome the Centre's decision to reduce the number of areas under the AFSPA's purview. It is a positive step in the right direction. But the law should be repealed as it is not a solution, she told PTI in a telephonic interview.

"India is a democratic country. For how long should we carry forward this colonial law? Why should people suffer because of it? In the name of fighting insurgency, crores of rupees are wasted which could have been utilised for the overall development of Northeast. AFSPA acts as a roadblock for progress, Sharmila, who ended her marathon hunger strike in 2016, said.

The Centre's decision came three months after it constituted a high-level committee to examine the possibility of lifting AFSPA from Nagaland, where 14 civilians were gunned down by security forces in a case of mistaken identity in December last year, triggering massive outrage.

The law and order situation in Manipur is not so bad that AFSPA has to remain imposed. Only bureaucrats and politicians derive benefits from its imposition. It creates misunderstanding among unemployed youths. The common people are the ones who suffer, Sharmila said.