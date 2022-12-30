Welfare Needs More than Lip Service

Weakened by the last world war, terrified by the spread of socialism in eastern Europe and shaken by the upsurge of working-class anger, several western European countries initiated a spate of welfare measures post-World War II. Welfarism was anathema to capitalism and yet welfarism was embraced because these countries were facing an existential crisis.

In subsequent years, however, their hostility to welfare state measures manifested openly and the states tried to roll them back; because of the resistance of the workers, however, they did not have much success with even a person like Margaret Thatcher failing to dismantle the National Health Service in Britain. Capitalism, ironically, derived a degree of legitimacy from the welfare state, claiming that far from being predatory, it was indeed a system that guaranteed people’s welfare.