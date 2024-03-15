Went to court against electoral bonds, didn't accept a penny: CPI(M)

Electoral bonds have enabled the largest political corruption case ever reported in India, with Santiago Martin's company symbolising corruption and facing numerous probes, being the biggest donor, Kerala state secretary of the ruling CPI(M) M.V. Govindan said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Govindan said several thousands of crores have been amassed by the BJP and some other parties through electoral bonds. "More than half of the bonds have been secured by the BJP. As per the details given by SBI (State Bank of India), the BJP alone has received Rs 6060.51 crore," Govindan said.

He accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to spread corruption in the country. "The money collected through electoral bonds is used by the BJP for purchasing MLAs, destabilising governments, and attracting more people to the saffron party. It is corruption all around, and they pompously claim that their hands are clean," the CPI(M) leader alleged.

Pointing out that the Left parties, CPI(M) and CPI, chose not to accept electoral bonds, and the CPI(M), in fact, went to court against the opaque political funding scheme, Govindan said some media houses have been "deliberately trying to mislead people", claiming that nobody purchased electoral bonds of the two parties.