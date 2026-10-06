West Bengal: allegations of booth capture, vote manipulation in by-polls

Polling in West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies concluded with robust voter turnout of 79.39 per cent and 78.19 per cent respectively by 5 p.m. However, the by-elections were overshadowed by serious allegations from opposition parties, including booth capture, voter intimidation, removal of polling agents, and proxy voting. The BJP and state administration rejected these claims, asserting that polling was largely peaceful. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.

In Nandigram, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, he predicted a “record” victory for BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, pledging a winning margin surpassing his 2016 tally of approximately 82,000 votes. Adhikari maintained that voting was proceeding “freely and peacefully.”

Opposition candidates, however, presented a starkly different narrative. Congress candidate Milan Pradhan alleged his polling agents were expelled from booths and “rampant proxy voting” prevailed. “At booths 285 and 286 in Sonachura’s Bhangabera area, Congress agents were forcibly removed,” he claimed. The BJP dismissed this, stating no Congress agents had been present, with supporters mocking, “There are no players; how can there be a game?”

Pradhan also alleged a physical assault at the Baruni booth: “I was beaten with sticks at the Baruni booth. I have informed the Election Commission. Votes are being looted openly here.” He accused police and central forces of enabling such acts.

Violence and tensions escalated at booths 241 and 242 in Kalicharanpur, where central forces intervened to disperse unlawful assemblies. Local women reportedly had voter slips snatched and were prevented from voting. At booth 234 in Kendamari Gram Panchayat, a Mamata AITC leader’s shop was vandalised.