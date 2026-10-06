West Bengal: allegations of booth capture, vote manipulation in by-polls
High voter turnout in Nandigram and Rejinagar; Opposition accuses BJP of intimidation, proxy voting
Polling in West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies concluded with robust voter turnout of 79.39 per cent and 78.19 per cent respectively by 5 p.m. However, the by-elections were overshadowed by serious allegations from opposition parties, including booth capture, voter intimidation, removal of polling agents, and proxy voting. The BJP and state administration rejected these claims, asserting that polling was largely peaceful. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.
In Nandigram, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, he predicted a “record” victory for BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, pledging a winning margin surpassing his 2016 tally of approximately 82,000 votes. Adhikari maintained that voting was proceeding “freely and peacefully.”
Opposition candidates, however, presented a starkly different narrative. Congress candidate Milan Pradhan alleged his polling agents were expelled from booths and “rampant proxy voting” prevailed. “At booths 285 and 286 in Sonachura’s Bhangabera area, Congress agents were forcibly removed,” he claimed. The BJP dismissed this, stating no Congress agents had been present, with supporters mocking, “There are no players; how can there be a game?”
Pradhan also alleged a physical assault at the Baruni booth: “I was beaten with sticks at the Baruni booth. I have informed the Election Commission. Votes are being looted openly here.” He accused police and central forces of enabling such acts.
Violence and tensions escalated at booths 241 and 242 in Kalicharanpur, where central forces intervened to disperse unlawful assemblies. Local women reportedly had voter slips snatched and were prevented from voting. At booth 234 in Kendamari Gram Panchayat, a Mamata AITC leader’s shop was vandalised.
Further, Congress alleged the early morning detention of Nandigram-I block president Ashraful Tulla by police. Left parties reported assault on a polling agent at booth 212 while voter intimidation claims surfaced at booth 28 in Bhimkata, Vekutia. At Garchakraberia, voters complained that outsiders blocked their voting.
In Rejinagar, Murshidabad, with nearly 2,56,000 voters across 315 booths, Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi accused ruling party forces of “vote looting” since morning and demanded a re-poll constituency-wide. He protested outside the Rejinagar police station, backed by demonstrations at the District Magistrate’s office.
Mamata AITC candidate Rabiul Alam alleged over 100 booths had been captured and accused police of favouring BJP. Democratic TMC candidate Shafiuzzaman Sheikh said his party’s agents were forced out of several booths, leaving only BJP representatives.
The situation intensified when Humayun Kabir, Aam Janata Unnayan Party MLA, was detained after confronting police. Kabir likened conditions to “the national Emergency”, questioning the need for elections under such circumstances. He was arrested on charges including violating election codes and inciting violence.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury labelled the situation as “silent terror,” emphasising no difference in grievances between Nandigram and Rejinagar. The absence of bombs or gunfire did not mean the election was free, he said.
“What happened in Nandigram is happening here too; there is no difference in our grievances,” he said, alleging that the same methods of vote-rigging were being used in both constituencies.
State Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar reported 24 complaints to the Election Commission regarding violence and intimidation and accused authorities of ignoring warnings to prevent booth capture. He also demanded strict protection of EVMs post-polling.
BJP's Sakharav Sarkar described the elections as festive and accused the opposition of making false allegations out of fear. State unit BJP president Shamik Bhattacharya projected a commanding victory in both seats, with Nandigram’s margin expected to be five times the previous election.