W. Bengal assembly: Issues for the winter session that may see a ruckus

The crucial winter session of the West Bengal Assembly will start today, 25 November (Monday). Following debates between the treasury and Opposition benches on several issues, the overall ambience during the session is likely to be quite stormy.

However, on the first day, the House will be adjourned after the mandatory “obituary mentions” and the full-fledged debates on the issue will start on Tuesday, 26 November. The winter session will continue till 10 December, barring the Saturdays and Sundays in between, and there will be no proceedings in the House on 6 December as the Trinamool Congress has decided to observe Babri Mosque Demolition Day on that date.

The first contentious issue that is likely to make the ambience within the House quite stormy will be a motion to be moved by the treasury bench opposing the Union government’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. As per the information available thus far, Trinamool Congress legislators will condemn said bill as an infringement on state rights and a threat to minority communities.

The Opposition BJP legislators will oppose that motion and heated discussions between the Treasury and Opposition Benches on this issue are quite likely. However, the exact date when the motion will be placed is yet to be decided.