West Bengal: Baruipur rape-murder accused killed in encounter during reconstruction
Police claim Prabhas Mondal tried to snatch a firearm and escape during a late-night reconstruction exercise in Suryapur
One of the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Baruipur was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody during a crime scene reconstruction exercise, police said.
The accused, identified as Prabhas Mondal, had been taken to Suryapur in Baruipur shortly after midnight for reconstruction of the crime scene. According to police, Mondal allegedly attempted to snatch a firearm from a police officer and flee while the exercise was underway.
Police claimed that Mondal also fired a round at the team, prompting retaliatory firing in what officers described as an act of self-defence. He sustained bullet injuries in the exchange and was rushed to Baruipur Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Mondal was among the three people arrested in connection with the case and was considered one of the prime suspects. Investigators had said he was seen with the victim in CCTV footage before the girl was allegedly raped and murdered. The two other accused have been identified as Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar.
The case had triggered widespread outrage in the area after the girl, who had gone missing on 4 July, was found dead the next day. Her body was recovered from the Surjyapur Haat area, allegedly stuffed inside a sack.
The discovery sparked protests by local residents, who blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, set tyres on fire and damaged police vehicles while demanding swift action against those responsible. Hours later, a man was beaten to death by an angry mob on suspicion of involvement in the girl’s death.
Following the unrest, police arrested three people in connection with the case and constituted a six-member special investigation team to probe the rape and murder.
West Bengal leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said he had directed Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta to submit a report on the case. Adhikari also claimed that the man lynched by the mob after the girl’s body was found was innocent.
He further said action would be taken against around 200 people identified for allegedly vandalising public property, damaging police vehicles and railway tracks during the protests that followed the recovery of the girl’s body.
Police said further investigation into the case, as well as the circumstances surrounding Mondal’s death during the reconstruction exercise, is under way.
With PTI inputs