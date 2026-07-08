West Bengal: Baruipur rape-murder accused killed in encounter during reconstruction

One of the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Baruipur was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday after he allegedly tried to escape from police custody during a crime scene reconstruction exercise, police said.

The accused, identified as Prabhas Mondal, had been taken to Suryapur in Baruipur shortly after midnight for reconstruction of the crime scene. According to police, Mondal allegedly attempted to snatch a firearm from a police officer and flee while the exercise was underway.

Police claimed that Mondal also fired a round at the team, prompting retaliatory firing in what officers described as an act of self-defence. He sustained bullet injuries in the exchange and was rushed to Baruipur Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Mondal was among the three people arrested in connection with the case and was considered one of the prime suspects. Investigators had said he was seen with the victim in CCTV footage before the girl was allegedly raped and murdered. The two other accused have been identified as Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar.