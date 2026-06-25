Bengal CID serves notice to Abhishek Banerjee for collecting voice samples

The legal and political heat surrounding Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee intensified on Wednesday after the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) served him a notice directing him to provide voice samples in connection with a case alleging that he incited violence and threatened union home minister Amit Shah ahead of the recently concluded assembly elections.

Acting on an order issued by a district court in North 24-Parganas earlier this week, a CID officer personally visited Banerjee's residence on Kalighat Road in south Kolkata on Wednesday night and formally served the notice, according to sources in the state police.

The voice sample collection has been scheduled for 30 June and, as directed by the court, will be conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate and forensic experts.

The move follows the CID's application before the Bidhannagar Court seeking permission to collect Banerjee's voice samples based on video footage purportedly showing him making controversial remarks at a pre-election rally. On 23 June, the court granted the request and fixed 30 June for the procedure.