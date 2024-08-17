West Bengal Diary: How Mamata put one past the home ministry

When Mamata Banerjee declared on 26 July that her state would give refuge to any person seeking asylum after Bangladesh fell into a spiral of violent protest against the Sheikh Hasina administration and she fled the country, the BJP attacked the West Bengal chief minister for playing vote bank politics.

Mamata had also invoked the UN Convention on Refugees, which spells out a neighbouring state’s obligation to give shelter, but that part of her statement was conveniently kept out. No prizes for guessing why. Instead, the MEA (ministry of external affairs) asked her to lay off, reminding her that foreign relations were a preserve of the Centre.

Since then, Mamata has made no mention in a public forum of the Bangladesh crisis or the intense build-up on the other side of the international border. Tactically, this is the smartest move she could make, for it’s now up to the Modi government to handle the crisis, and deal with the likely political blowback.

It’s also consistent with her stand over the years that policing infiltration is the job of the Border Security Force, which reports to the Union ministry of home affairs. After it won 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019, only four less than the TMC’s 22, the BJP had started believing that West Bengal was in its bag.

It sent in the storm troopers—ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and even the NIA (National Investigation Agency)—to investigate alleged corruption networks of cattle smuggling, illegal coal mining and, more recently, forced conversion of agricultural land (in places like Sandeshkhali) into fish farms by local TMC toughs. For good measure, this narrative of criminalisation of politics was given a communal colour as well.