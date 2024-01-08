West Bengal: ED says PDS 'scam' huge, accuses police of pressing lighter charges in Sandeshkhali FIR

The row over the attacks on an ED (Enforcement Directorate) team in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali escalated on Monday, with the federal agency saying the state police had registered an FIR only under bailable sections in the 5 January incident, while no details were given to it in the Bongaon assault case.

The ED also claimed that the magnitude of the PDS "scam" which it was investigating was "enormous", and proceeds of crime transferred by a suspect amount to Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, of which Rs 2,000 crore are "suspected to be transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh".

The money laundering investigation of the agency pertains to alleged irregularities in the public distribution system (PDS), including bogus procurement of paddy in West Bengal, where the ED last year arrested minister and TMC (Trinamool Congress) leader Jyotipriya Mallick and his aide Bakibur Rahaman.

Fresh raids were launched on 5 January in this case as part of which an ED team, along with an armed CRPF security escort, reached Sandeshkhali to search the premises of Shahjahan Sheikh, convenor of the TMC's local unit. The other team raided premises linked to TMC leader Shankar Adhya in the Simultala area of Bongaon. Both locations are in the North 24 Parganas district.

In a statement, the agency said three of its officials were "grievously" injured and their mobile phones, laptop, cash, wallets, etc were looted in the first incident in Sandeshkhali. It added that a complaint was lodged at Nazat police station for the registration of an FIR in the Sandeshkhali case under as many as 19 sections of the IPC.