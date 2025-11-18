West Bengal: EC rolls out AI-based verification to curb fake and duplicate voters

The Election Commission is set to deploy artificial intelligence–based verification tools during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, aiming to prevent the entry of fake, duplicate or deceased voters, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The technology will analyse facial similarities across voter photographs to flag instances where the same individual may be registered at multiple addresses. “We are using AI due to an increase in complaints about the misuse of voters’ photographs, particularly those of migrant workers,” the official told PTI.

The AI-driven facial matching system will identify cases in which identical voter images appear in more than one location in the electoral database.