West Bengal: EC rolls out AI-based verification to curb fake and duplicate voters
AI-driven facial matching system is being touted as a tool to identify cases in which identical voter images appear in more than one location
The Election Commission is set to deploy artificial intelligence–based verification tools during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, aiming to prevent the entry of fake, duplicate or deceased voters, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The technology will analyse facial similarities across voter photographs to flag instances where the same individual may be registered at multiple addresses. “We are using AI due to an increase in complaints about the misuse of voters’ photographs, particularly those of migrant workers,” the official told PTI.
The AI-driven facial matching system will identify cases in which identical voter images appear in more than one location in the electoral database.
Officials say the measure has become critical amid reports that photographs of migrant workers were being exploited during voter registration.
Despite the technological upgrade, the official emphasised that booth-level officers (BLOs) will remain central to the verification process. “AI will support the checks, but BLOs will continue to handle door-to-door verification and capture voters’ photographs directly,” he said.
Even when booth-level agents (BLAs) submit completed forms, BLOs must personally visit households to verify signatures. BLAs will also be required to collect handwritten declarations from voters confirming that the forms were filled in their presence.
Underscoring accountability, the official added, “If any fake or deceased voter is later found on the rolls after enumeration and form submission, responsibility will rest with the BLO of the polling station concerned.”
With PTI inputs
