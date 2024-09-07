West Bengal Medical Council issues show cause notice to Sandip Ghosh

The West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) on Saturday, 7 September, issued a show cause notice to the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

Sources said if Ghosh does not give any reply to the show case notice within the next 72 hours, his registration might be cancelled.

Earlier, the state health department, too, announced the suspension of Ghosh from the state medical services on grounds of the on-going criminal proceedings against him.

The controversial doctor is currently in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for his alleged links with financial irregularities in R.G. Kar hospital.

Earlier, on 28 August, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced the suspension of Ghosh from the association.