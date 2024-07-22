West Bengal: Raj Bhavan fines two TMC MLAs over 'illegal' swearing-in

Two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, who were sworn in by the West Bengal Assembly speaker recently, on Monday said they received mails from Raj Bhavan questioning the legality of the swearing-in process, and asking them to pay a fine of Rs 500 each.

Speaker Biman Banerjee had administered the oath to Rayat Hossain Sarkar and Sayantika Banerjee on 5 July in the Assembly, though the governor had appointed deputy speaker Asish Banerjee for the task.

Sarkar said the mails informed the two that a fine of Rs 500 was being imposed on each of them since, it alleged, their oath-taking and attending the Assembly session on its first day violated Constitutional norms.

The 10-day session of the House began on Monday and was adjourned after obituary references. Banerjee told PTI: "We have met the speaker and showed him the mail. He said the speaker's office is looking into the issue. We understand we have no problem in attending the session as elected representatives after taking oath in the temple of democracy — the state legislature.

To a question, she said she would continue to attend the Assembly session. Asked if she had paid the fine, Banerjee said, "Why should I? Have we done anything illegal or improper?"