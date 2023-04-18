West Bengal shuts schools, colleges due to heat, teachers express concern over impact on studies

Teachers' organisations of different varsities in West Bengal on Monday expressed concern over the closure of educational institutions in the state due to the heatwave-like conditions, stating that it will affect the academic schedule.

Schools, colleges and universities in the state, except the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, were closed for a week till April 23 due to the prevailing weather condition.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) said scheduled examinations and other academic activities will be disrupted by this sudden decision of the government.