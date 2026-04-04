Bengal voters ask: Has EC left out names cleared by judges?

A growing number of voters in West Bengal are questioning whether the Election Commission of India (ECI) has fully uploaded the names cleared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, even after judicial scrutiny. Many say they submitted all required documents, attended hearings, and waited in expectation, only to find their names missing from the supplementary voter list.

The concern is no longer limited to isolated complaints. Teachers, government employees and even election personnel are among those who claim they were marked “pending” or “deleted” despite years of voting history and valid documentation. For many, the core question remains: if a voter has already been verified through a court-supervised process, why is the name still missing from the final roll?

Several aggrieved voters have alleged that the Commission may not be publishing the list exactly as cleared by judicial officers. While the verification process was meant to ensure fairness and accuracy, critics say the final voter list appears incomplete. Across villages, towns and local election offices, one question is being repeatedly raised: 'Is the Commission actually uploading the list provided by the judges?'

One such case is that of Azizul Haque, a teacher at Krishnanagar Collegiate School in Nadia district. A registered voter in Krishnanagar South since 1997, Haque has also served as presiding officer during elections. He submitted his passport, academic certificates and other supporting documents during verification and did not expect any problem. Yet, when the supplementary list was published, his name appeared in the 'deleted list' even as other members of his family remained on the roll.

“How can I be treated as invalid when I have worked in elections for so long?” he asked, echoing the frustration expressed by many facing similar situations.

Tapas Mukherjee, a schoolteacher from Howrah, said he was shocked to find his name missing despite living in the same area for years and maintaining all necessary documents.

“I am a genuine voter, but now I am being forced to prove my identity again and again. My family’s names are on the list, but mine is missing. This has caused me deep mental stress. I think the ECI has purposefully deleted the names despite being cleared by the judges,” he said, adding that ordinary voters are suffering because no clear explanation has been provided for the deletions.