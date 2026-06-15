Western disturbance brings dust storm, rain to north India; wet spell ahead

A fresh western disturbance over the Himalayas, coupled with moisture-laden monsoon winds, triggered light to moderate rainfall and strong winds across northwest India on Monday. The National Capital Region (NCR) and Rajasthan experienced dust storms and gusty winds, providing brief relief from the ongoing heat.

In Delhi, winds peaked at 93 kmph in the afternoon accompanied by rain between 2.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. Palam recorded 9 mm of rainfall, the highest in the region, while Safdarjung logged a maximum temperature of 37.5°C, slightly below normal. Day temperatures remained near seasonal averages, with marginal cooling attributed to rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms and rain for Tuesday, with temperatures expected between 27°C and 38°C. Skymet Weather’s Mahesh Palawat explained, “A cyclonic circulation over Punjab, Haryana and nearby areas led to rain over Delhi. Moisture-laden southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea also contributed.”

Palawat further noted that the weather activity would continue for two more days but weaken gradually, with temperatures remaining moderate before rising again.

Strong winds swept large parts of NCR Monday afternoon. Rainfall hit Gurugram and parts of Haryana, while Noida experienced a dust storm. Isolated rain and thunderstorms are expected over western Uttar Pradesh, with eastern parts remaining dry.

In Rajasthan, thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall occurred at several locations, with Khanpur in Jhalawar recording 51 mm — the highest in 24 hours. This weather has lowered maximum temperatures statewide. Forecasts indicate continuing thunderstorms and rainfall this week in Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, and Jodhpur divisions, along with strong winds of 60-70 kmph.

Himachal Pradesh saw hailstorms in Shimla and surrounding areas Monday afternoon, damaging apple crops in Kinnaur district. A wet spell is expected in the state until June 21, with thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast for several districts later this week.

Uttarakhand experienced light to moderate rainfall in many parts, including Chakrata, Kanda, and Mussoorie. The weather office warned of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by winds up to 50 kmph in areas like Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Dehradun.

The ongoing western disturbance combined with monsoon moisture will maintain unsettled weather across northwest India in the coming days, offering temporary heat relief but also challenges like dust st