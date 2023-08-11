WFI elections put on hold by Punjab & Haryana HC

The Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) elections which were scheduled to be held on August 12, have been put on hold.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court while hearing a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) on Friday has stayed the elections till further orders.

The HWA has challenged the move to allow Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) to cast votes in the WFI polls.

Advocate Ravinder Malik, representing HWA said the HWA is a registered society in the state and is affiliated with the WFI, and per rules and the WFI constitution, any registered affiliated body can send two representatives to cast their votes for the WFI polls. But the association is facing prejudice, added Malik.

Congress MP Deepinder Hooda is the chief of HWA.