What about BJP’s ‘toll-free Maharashtra’ promise, asks Raj Thackeray

A day after a slanging match with ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray questioned the BJP on its poll promise of a ‘toll-free Maharashtra’, here on Wednesday.

“What happened to your announcement of making the state ‘toll-free’? When the roads are so bad, full of potholes and traffic jams then why should you collect toll and road taxes,” demand Raj Thackeray, upping the ante against the government.

He rued that though a Marathi is the Union Minister for Highways (Nitin Gadkari), the situation of roads in his home state is pathetic, yet people have to start paying whenever a new road comes up, but “where’s all the money collected in tolls going?”