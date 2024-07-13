What treasures lie beneath Bodh Gaya's Mahabodhi temple?

A geospatial analysis utilising satellite images and ground surveys has found evidence of the presence of "huge architectural wealth" buried in the Mahabodhi temple complex and its surroundings in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, officials said on Saturday, 13 July.

The study has been carried out by the Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS), a wing of the art, culture and youth Department, in collaboration with Cardiff University of the United Kingdom.

The Mahabodhi temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of the four holy areas related to the life of Lord Gautam Buddha. Bodh Gaya is the place where Lord Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.

“The study has unearthed evidence of the presence of archaeological treasure beneath the soil of the UNESCO World Heritage site and its surrounding areas…It’s a huge architectural wealth that needs further excavation," art, culture and youth department additional chief secretary Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told PTI.

The UK-based varsity and BHDS are cooperating in the project, 'Archaeology on the footsteps of the Chinese traveller Xuanzang'. Xuanzang, also known as Hiuen Tsang, was a Chinese Buddhist, monk scholar, traveller and translator.

Bengaluru-based National Institute of Advanced Studies faculty member M.B. Rajni, one of the project members, studied satellite images of the Mahabodhi temple and its surroundings and tried to correlate the findings with the description of 'Xuanzang’, she said.

The present Mahabodhi temple complex at Bodh Gaya comprises the 50-metre grand temple, the Vajrasana, the sacred Bodhi tree, and six other sacred sites linked to Buddha's enlightenment, surrounded by numerous ancient stupas, well maintained and protected by inner, middle and outer circular boundaries.