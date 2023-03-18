What incompetent admin is this that you were befooled 4 times: Omar over conman issue

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Saturday termed the Jammu and Kashmir administration "incompetent" after a conman posing as a PMO official got the requisite perks, and claimed it was befooled four times.



Kiran Patel, the fraudster hailing from Gujarat posed as an additional director (strategy and campaigns) in the Prime Minister's Office and enjoyed many perks, including a bulletproof car and security cover besides other hospitality.



Patel was on this third visit to the Kashmir Valley when he was nabbed by security officials on March 3.



Addressing a party function here in the south Kashmir district, Omar Abdullah said, "My colleagues are not provided security even after so many requests. When they have to travel and seek an escort, the police say they do not have any vehicle or personnel... It is fine that you do not have a vehicle, we cannot complain. But when a fraudster comes from outside, then you have the vehicle available."