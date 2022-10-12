'What is the exact stand', SC to Centre on pleas against Places of Worship Act

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to bring on record its exact stand on petitions challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, and how much time will it take to file a response in the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and comprising Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Ajay Rastogi asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, "What is the exact stand of the central government..., how much time, and when are you going to file (its response in the matter..."

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing one of the petitioners, submitted that the law was passed without debate and the matter involved questions of national importance. Referring to the 11 questions framed by him, Dwivedi said questions of law involve interpretation of the provisions of the Constitution and may be considered by the court in the present case.