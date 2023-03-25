What is the legal recourse available to Rahul Gandhi?

Surat chief judicial magistrate HH Varma sentenced Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to two years in after convicting him under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal defamation on March 23, 2023. The judge suspended his sentence for 30 days and granted him bail to allow him to appeal against the verdict, but his conviction was not stayed. He was granted bail on a bond of Rs 10,000.

On Friday evening, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notice about his disqualification from the House. It has been sent to the Election Commission and other relevant authorities. Gandhi's Wayanad seat has been declared vacant and the Commission can announce special elections

The Congress had sought time from President Droupadi Murmu to present their case because according to Article 103 of the Indian Constitution, if a question arises as to whether a sitting member of the legislature has become subject to disqualification, the question shall be referred to the President whose decision shall be final.

The former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha PDT Achary explained that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi should have been decided by the President in accordance with Article 103. Article 102 of the Constitution states that grounds for disqualification is conviction under any offence and an imprisonment sentence of two years or more. The Supreme Court in the 2009 Consumer Education and Research Society vs Union of India case had underscored that the declaration of disqualification can be made only after the President has announced her decision.

Under Section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act 1951, a person convicted of an offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of conviction and would remain disqualified from contesting any election for a further period of six years after his release.

Earlier, Section 8(4) of the same Act had provided an exception that the order of disqualification would not take effect until after three months from the date of that order. However, this three-month window was struck down in 2013 in Lily Thomas vs Union of India case.

But, the legal question of whether the person remains to be a member.