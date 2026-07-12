What loot in Hindutva hotspots looks like

Redevelopment’ is the name of the game under which vast tracts of land around our ancient temples are being snapped up. Vested political interests are then selling them at inflated prices to the same trusts that manage these temples. Be it Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi, Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain or Banke Bihari in Vrindavan, the controversies extend far beyond isolated allegations.

Opposition parties, religious leaders, social activists and even factions within the Hindutva establishment have accused influential political figures, temple trusts and bureaucrats of exploiting public faith for private gain. Land speculation, opaque financial deals, misappropriation of funds have become standard features of swindles coming to light across Hindutva hotspots.

The most damning charges concern the donations at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust that runs the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Conservative estimates peg the embezzlement at Rs 200 crore, but locals in Ayodhya believe the scam runs into more than Rs 5,000 crore. Opposition leaders allege that the money was siphoned off to influential leaders whose names have not yet been revealed.

The project has been mired in controversy from the start. The Nirmohi Akhara, one of the oldest and most powerful Ramanandi orders, had accused the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of misusing over Rs 1,400 crore received from devotees since the early 1990s. Instead of being spent on temple construction, this money was used to fund their own institutional buildings and enhance the political standing of their leaders.

It is well known that Modi-appointee Champat Rai — who resigned as general-secretary of the trust — and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath do not see eye to eye. Yogi was waiting to strike. On 13 June, he ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team.