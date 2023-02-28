'What restraint?' Preacher Amritpal Singh rubbishes Punjab Police claim

A day after the clash in Ajnala, a local court ordered his aide Lovepreet's release on the basis of a police application. In a vote-face, police had said their investigation showed that the man was not at the place where the alleged kidnapping took place.



In his speech Tuesday, Amritpal Singh accused the police of using force.



He also spoke about his "drive" against drug abuse.



Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has asked the Bhagwant Mann-led state government to act against Singh.



"When will you act against Amritpal, @BhagwantMann Sahab? What are you scared of? If you don't take any action against him, we at @INCPunjab will be forced to come out on the streets. We won't let go hard-earned peace of Punjab. Nip the evil in the bud," he said in a tweet.



Opposition leaders have slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for caving to the radical preacher, with some recalling the violence in the 1980s when militants demanded a separate state of Khalistan.