What secret is BJP govt hiding with encounter: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the deceased in the "Allahabad murder case" was a member of the ruling party and the one whose name has cropped up is its minister.



"When will those BJP workers, who are destroying the image of party, be reduced to dust or removed from ministerial posts," Yadav asked in a tweet in Hindi.



"The deceased in the Allahabad murder case was a member of the BJP and the one whose name is coming up in the context of money is also a BJP minister. After all, what secret is the government hiding by doing the encounter," he asked.