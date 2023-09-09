What's on the agenda be for the special session of Parliament? 9 pointers from Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

While the whole nation speculates on what the special parliamentary session on the 18th is about, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Board Sonia Gandhi shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 6 September, with a solid stack of suggestions — nine in all.

Some of the things the Opposition is seeking: discussion on the Manipur violence, on inflation and on communal clashes across the country.

The special session of Parliament will be held through 18–22 September. Saying that the Opposition has not been intimated about the agenda of the special session, Sonia Gandhi pointed out, “I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda”.