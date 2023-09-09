What's on the agenda be for the special session of Parliament? 9 pointers from Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi
What are the burning issues that the Opposition would like the prime minister and his cabinet to address during the special session next week?
While the whole nation speculates on what the special parliamentary session on the 18th is about, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Board Sonia Gandhi shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 6 September, with a solid stack of suggestions — nine in all.
Some of the things the Opposition is seeking: discussion on the Manipur violence, on inflation and on communal clashes across the country.
The special session of Parliament will be held through 18–22 September. Saying that the Opposition has not been intimated about the agenda of the special session, Sonia Gandhi pointed out, “I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda”.
Springing a surprise, Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi announced just last week that a special session of Parliament would be held on these dates.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha notifications have confirmed the session and added that these five days would not include any Question Hour or Zero Hour on the agenda.
While the agenda has not been officially chalked out, speculations are rife that a bill proposing the ‘one nation, one election’ policy may be tabled. A proposal to change the name of the country officially to just 'Bharat', eschewing India, is another popular guess.
The special parliamentary session will be held in the new parliament building, officially inaugurated by the prime minister on 28 May 2023.
Saying that the Opposition want to participate in the Special Session “because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance", Sonia Gandhi stated:
I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate rules for a discussion and debate on these issues. These are: current economic situation, with a focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs, commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmers' organisations in regard to (a minimum support price) and other demands raised by them, demand for a (joint parliamentary committee) to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations.
Debate on the continued agony faced by (the) people of Manipur and breakdown of (the) constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state, urgent need for a caste census, damages being inflicted on Centre–state relations and the impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some states and drought in others should be held.Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Congress leader further demanded that a discussion on the rise in communal tensions in different states like Haryana and the continued "occupation of Indian territory by China" should take place.
Nine issues, flagged by Sonia Gandhi in her letter to the PM
1. Economic woes: Current economic situation with a focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs.
2. Implementation of MSP: Commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmers' organisations regarding a MSP and other demands raised by them.
3. JPC probe into Adani scam: Demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all the revelations.
4. Manipur violence: The continued agony faced by the people of Manipur and the breakdown of the constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state.
5. Nuh violence: Rise in communal tension in different states like Haryana.
6. Chinese incursion in Ladakh: Continued occupation of Indian territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on the borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.
7. Caste census: Urgent need for a caste census.
8. Federalism: Damage being inflicted on Centre–state relations.
9. Natural disasters: The impact of extreme floods in some states and drought in others.
