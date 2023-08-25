WhatsApp group insults grounds for firing, German court says

Germany's Federal Labor Court ruled against an employee who had been dismissed for posting insults about his boss with coworkers on a private WhatsApp group.

The man who brought up the case was an employee of the airline TUIfly who was part of a WhatsApp group that consisted of a group of friends and two brothers who worked for the company.

Officials said that "blatant insults" were shared, where they insulted each other, along with people who were not in the chat group.

Judges ruled that the right to secrecy only applies in exceptional cases, not when it comes to insulting or racist remarks. When those comments become public, firms can indeed fire the employees for the offense.

It was the first time that Germany's top labor court ruled on the subject of whether a small chat group is a protected space for private and confidential exchanges.