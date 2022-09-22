WhatsApp Pay India head Mahatme quits, likely to return to Amazon Pay

WhatsApp India has made significant investments regarding digital payments on its platform across the country, to accelerate its growth in a market where adoption of unified payments interface (UPI)-based payments has exploded.



Mahatme recently told IANS that the Meta-owned company has introduced several India-specific features in payments on WhatsApp over the last few weeks and have seen exciting results.



"We believe that WhatsApp Pay can be a key partner to the NPCI and RBI as we all aim to scale adoption of UPI and financial inclusion to those most in need," the top company executive had said.