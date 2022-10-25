WhatsApp resumes after over an hour of disruption

Popular messaging app WhatsApp faced a global outage from the UK to India, with users being not able to send and receive text and video messages for more than an hour.

The services were restored for some users after the unexplained disruption that lasted for over an hour.

The resumption of service was confirmed by several users.

WhatsApp's services across many parts of India and the world were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.