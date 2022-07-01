WhatsApp says banned over 19 lakh bad accounts in India in May

In April, WhatsApp received 844 grievance reports within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 123.



"Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform," a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.



"This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform," the spokesperson added.