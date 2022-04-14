WhatsApp to boost UPI adoption for next 500 million Indian users

"We believe there is an opportunity for UPI to have an even greater impact for the country -- especially in rural regions where digital and financial inclusion can significantly improve peoples' lives," Mahatme said.



"We believe that 'payments on WhatsApp' can be a key partner to NPCI and the RBI as we all aim to scale adoption of UPI and financial inclusion to those most in need," he added.



In November last year, the NPCI approved increasing the user cap for WhatsApp's payment service from the current 20 million to 40 million users.



The NPCI has been giving approval to WhatsApp in a phased manner so that the competition in the digital payment space in the country is not stifled.



"Since our initial approval from the NPCI, we have been working to deliver a simple, reliable and secure experience for WhatsApp users that we hope will accelerate adoption of UPI for the anext five hundred million' Indians," Mahatme told IANS.