WhatsApp's cloned app spying on Indians via recording video, audio

India is among the countries with the highest number of Android trojan detections and a cloned, third-party unofficial version of WhatsApp is leading in spying on people's chats in the country, a new report has warned.



Behind a large portion of Android spyware detection in the past four months was 'GB WhatsApp' -- a popular but cloned third-party version of WhatsApp, according to the report by cyber-security firm ESET.



Such malicious apps have a wide range of spying capabilities, including recording audio and video.



"The cloned app is not available on Google Play and, therefore, there are no security checks in place compared with the legitimate WhatsApp, and versions available on various download websites are riddled with malware," said the report.