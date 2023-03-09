When Assembly passes again the Bill to ban online gambling, Guv has to clear it: TN Minister

The Madras High Court had said in its 2021 judgment that a new law to ban online gambling may be enacted by the government and this made it clear that the State legislature is competent to pass a Bill to ban online Rummy, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy said here on Thursday.



The HC had struck down on August 3, 2021 the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act 2021, which banned wager or placing bet in cyber space for other reasons and not on the premise of competence of legislature, he told reporters at the airport.

Hence, the HC had made it clear that the Tamil Nadu government had competence to enact a law to ban online gambling, the Minister said.



Governor RN Ravi had returned to the Tamil Nadu Assembly the TN Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill passed by the Assembly on October 19, 2022 stating that the State legislature 'lacked legislative competence.'