When children go missing…

Lakshmi and Nitish have been replaying various scenarios in their heads over and over again ever since their 14-year-old daughter Pooja went missing in mid-August. The police haven’t been able to trace her yet, and her case is still open.

“Dimag kharab ho gaya [It has completely messed with our heads],” says Nitish. “We try to think positive thoughts as much as possible. But it is impossible to not wonder what our daughter must be doing. ”

One morning, Pooja left for school but never returned. CCTV footage shows her halfway to school but she disappears after. The parents feel she had planned it as she left her phone at home that day, something she never did. “The police looked at her call records and found that she was talking to a boy regularly,” says Nitish. “She used to be on her phone a lot, but we respected her privacy. We thought this is the age when they always want to chat with their friends,” says the 49-year-old father.

The boy Pooja was speaking to was her age, and someone they knew from a village in Uttar Pradesh. The police have been trying to locate him and Pooja, but haven’t found either.

Nitish and Lakshmi have come to terms with the circumstances and continue to go to work everyday. The two, now in their late forties, migrated from a village in western Bihar some 30 years ago for work. “We knew somebody who had migrated here,” says Nitish. “He advised us to come and find work.”

The couple work as daily wage labourers, saving up to move from a hut to a concrete house, and to save for their children’s education and marriage. Working 12–14 hours a day they manage to earn Rs 9,000 a month. Nitish wonders if the long hours led him to neglect his daughter. “We just took whatever work that came our way because we wanted a better life for our kids. Did we fail as parents that she couldn’t talk to us about it?”

Pooja was a bright student and dreamt of pursuing higher education. Her elder sisters had married at the ages of 20 and 22 but she aspired to become a police officer. Her parents wonder if she has abandoned her dream, if she misses them. They wonder if she has been taken against her will and if they will ever see her again.

“There are so many news articles with horrible stories of what happens to girls that go missing,” says Lakshmi who hasn’t slept well since her daughter went missing. “I have all these scary thoughts that I can’t get rid of. The atmosphere at home is like a funeral.”

As per the standard operating procedure, if a missing minor remains untraced for four months, the case is supposed to be transferred to the anti human- trafficking unit (AHTU) in the district.

Once transferred to the unit, it is investigated with much more intensity, seriousness and focus, says Jain. “But the state often avoids that because it is bad PR to have trafficking numbers shooting through the roof.” These unfortunate cases lie buried with the local police, and it delays finding of a missing child.

After the children are found, it is important to rehabilitate them as they have gone through a traumatic experience. They are often in a vulnerable mental state.

Rekha Shridhar, a child rights activist based in Bhopal says that there aren’t enough professional psychologists in Madhya Pradesh’s government hospitals, adding that most are in cities. “It means that traumatised children from remote areas are deprived of recurring counselling sessions that they desperately need,” she says and adds, “The parents are not equipped to deal with it at home because they are struggling with their own financial problems. Besides, there is a general lack of awareness around how to handle a mental health patient.”

Shridhar stresses on the importance of counselling. “Children could sink into depression and develop suicidal tendencies,” she says. “It could have a long term impact on their psyche and affect every relationship they might have in the future.”

It has been about five months since Neha has returned home. She has had four to five counselling sessions since then but she is still not quite herself. She took some time to process the fact that she is home and safe. “Those 17 days felt like eternity to me,” says Neha.

She has rejoined school but is not confident to go by her own. Her brother drops her and picks her up every day. Neha, who used to be an extrovert, is now afraid of meeting new people and doesn’t make eye contact.

The family lives in a brick-walled one-room kitchen, covered with a tin-roof, where they all sleep next to each other on the floor. For Neha, that triggers disturbing memories. “She hasn’t slept peacefully ever since she returned,” says Priti. “Whenever someone sleeping next to her moves in their sleep, she wakes up in the middle of the night crying for help. It takes a while to calm her down.”

(Names of all characters have been changed to protect the identity of minors. Courtesy: People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI))