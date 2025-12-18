When everyone’s 'Honourable', no one is: Allahabad HC; scoffs at title inflation

In a move sure to shock the ego of many a government pen-pusher, the Allahabad High Court has decided it’s time to rescue the term “Honourable” from bureaucratic overuse. Apparently, not everyone with a government desk is royalty, and the court is none too pleased with the latest trend of dignifying every official from the novice clerk to the grand “Additional Commissioner, Appeal” with a title more befitting a medieval lord.

The court’s witty observation? This “subtle but certain” habit of slapping “Honourable” in front of every state official’s name is starting to chip away at the prestige of real constitutional authorities and courts.

A bench comprising Justice Ajay Bhanot and Justice Garima Prashad passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Yogesh Sharma, when it asked why "Additional Commissioner, Appeal" is referred to as "Hon'ble Additional Commissioner, Appeal".

"This is a subtle but certain way to diminish the status of constitutional authorities and courts. There is a recent trend where the ranks of various state officials from the lowest to the highest levels are being preceded with 'Honourable' in correspondence as well as orders," the court observed.

Stating that the prefix has to be used only for ministers and other sovereign functionaries and not for those who manage land records or pen the latest tax notice it said, "The same does not hold good for bureaucrats or officials of the state government."

"This court notices that in official correspondence, there is a regular reference to different ranks of officials of the state with the word 'Honourable' appended to their name. In this case, the divisional commissioner of Kanpur has been referred to by the collector, Etawah, as 'Honourable' commissioner," the bench said.

The court directed the principal secretary to apprise the court if there was any protocol or official handbook somewhere that justifies these royal flourishes—or if everyone’s "simply embracing their inner nobleman".

The court listed the matter afresh for December 19.

The court cautioned against turning official letters into impromptu coronation scripts and reminded officials that excessive titles don’t make the paperwork more impressive—just more amusing.

After all, if everyone’s “Honourable,” no one truly is. Time to save the grandeur for those who deserve it—not the person who misplaced your file.