When he gets bail, is sent to jail in some other matter, says SC on Azam Khan

"Whenever he gets bail, he is again sent to jail in some other matter. You file a reply. We will hear on Tuesday," the bench told the state government counsel.



Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the state government, contended before the bench that a wrong impression is being created and each case against Khan has substance.



However, Justice Gavai said: "This chain will continue. As and when he is released on bail in one matter, you register a new FIR and continue to keep him behind bars."



Counsel representing Khan said this matter requires detailed hearing. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing Tuesday next week.



On May 6, the Supreme Court expressed discontent over the delay in deciding the bail application of the Samajwadi Party leader in a land grabbing case, noting that he has been granted bail in all other cases, except this matter.



"This is travesty of justice. We will not say anything more," it said.